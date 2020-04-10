Acropolis Investment Management LLC Has $88.41 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 373,318 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,401 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 13.8% of Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Acropolis Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $88,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,912,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,814,000 after buying an additional 930,617 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 270.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,845,000 after buying an additional 14,426 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 77,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,851,000 after buying an additional 5,277 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $19,534,000. Finally, 360 Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $203,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $3.74 on Friday, hitting $255.67. 8,724,699 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,402,253. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $200.55 and a 12 month high of $311.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $254.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $280.20.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

