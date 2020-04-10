Acropolis Investment Management LLC Has $9.12 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,290 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.4% of Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVV. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 222,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,947,000 after purchasing an additional 10,590 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,476,000. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 5,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,806,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV stock traded up $4.12 on Friday, hitting $279.12. The stock had a trading volume of 11,459,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,649,087. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $220.28 and a twelve month high of $340.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $278.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $306.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $1.5314 dividend. This represents a $6.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

