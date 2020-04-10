Acropolis Investment Management LLC Purchases 13,970 Shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) by 93.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,970 shares during the quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC owned 0.35% of iShares Micro-Cap ETF worth $1,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWC. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, WP Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWC traded up $3.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.20. 124,444 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,010. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.63. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $55.02 and a 52-week high of $101.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.2719 per share. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

