Acropolis Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,685 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Walmart comprises 0.5% of Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 15,873 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares during the period. Royal Harbor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Stokes Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,076 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares during the period. 30.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $121.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,936,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,457,408. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Walmart Inc has a 1-year low of $98.15 and a 1-year high of $128.08.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $141.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is 43.81%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WMT. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Walmart from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Cleveland Research upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.58.

In other Walmart news, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $1,853,689.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,445 shares in the company, valued at $30,249,863.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total value of $5,825,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 321,205 shares of company stock valued at $37,403,190. 51.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

