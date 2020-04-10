Acropolis Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 172.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,177 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,672 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VB. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 906.0% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,710,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440,748 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,856,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 17,141.3% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 779,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,700,000 after buying an additional 774,614 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,327,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,860,000 after buying an additional 390,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,250,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

VB stock traded up $4.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $125.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,993,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,569,436. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $95.51 and a 1 year high of $170.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $130.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.76.

Further Reading: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.