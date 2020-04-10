Acropolis Investment Management LLC Sells 2,616 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,616 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $3,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,502,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,105,677,000 after buying an additional 149,940 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,791,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603,739 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,479,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,063 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 96.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,596,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 115.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,062,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640,631 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of iShares MBS ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

NASDAQ MBB traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $110.46. 9,749,828 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,741,490. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.47. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $104.79 and a 52-week high of $111.10.

About iShares MBS ETF

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.