Addus Homecare Co. to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.45 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) – Analysts at William Blair dropped their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Addus Homecare in a report released on Tuesday, April 7th. William Blair analyst M. Larew now anticipates that the company will earn $0.45 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.75. William Blair also issued estimates for Addus Homecare’s FY2020 earnings at $2.28 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Sidoti reduced their target price on Addus Homecare from $115.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub cut Addus Homecare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Addus Homecare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Addus Homecare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Addus Homecare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.00.

ADUS opened at $81.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.73. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Addus Homecare has a 1-year low of $43.13 and a 1-year high of $104.56.

In related news, insider W Bradley Bickham sold 676 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.94, for a total transaction of $65,531.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,635 shares in the company, valued at $2,194,236.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total transaction of $97,208.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,098 shares in the company, valued at $4,722,742.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Addus Homecare by 464.3% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Addus Homecare by 78.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Addus Homecare in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Addus Homecare by 232.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Addus Homecare by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. 98.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Addus Homecare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

