Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) Price Tops $0.0040 on Top Exchanges

Advanced Internet Blocks (CURRENCY:AIB) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 10th. Advanced Internet Blocks has a market cap of $132,640.38 and $4,959.00 worth of Advanced Internet Blocks was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Advanced Internet Blocks has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Advanced Internet Blocks coin can now be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.96 or 0.00618960 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014672 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00008270 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002481 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks Coin Profile

Advanced Internet Blocks is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 15th, 2015. Advanced Internet Blocks’ total supply is 31,412,852,523 coins and its circulating supply is 32,852,523 coins. The official website for Advanced Internet Blocks is aib.iobond.com.

Buying and Selling Advanced Internet Blocks

Advanced Internet Blocks can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Advanced Internet Blocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Advanced Internet Blocks should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Advanced Internet Blocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

