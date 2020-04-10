Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) Price Up 2.4% This Week

Advanced Technology Coin (CURRENCY:ARC) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 10th. Advanced Technology Coin has a total market capitalization of $35,377.57 and approximately $126.00 worth of Advanced Technology Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Advanced Technology Coin has traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar. One Advanced Technology Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, YoBit and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Advanced Technology Coin alerts:

Polis (POLIS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007884 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

KZ Cash (KZC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin Profile

Advanced Technology Coin (CRYPTO:ARC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 24th, 2014. Advanced Technology Coin’s total supply is 28,448,272 coins. Advanced Technology Coin’s official Twitter account is @ArcticCoin_Main. Advanced Technology Coin’s official website is arcticcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Advanced Technology Coin

Advanced Technology Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Advanced Technology Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Advanced Technology Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Advanced Technology Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Advanced Technology Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Advanced Technology Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.