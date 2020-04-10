Aerie Pharmaceuticals (AERI) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: AERI):

4/9/2020 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/1/2020 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $45.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/27/2020 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

3/23/2020 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $26.00 to $17.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/23/2020 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock.

3/4/2020 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

2/28/2020 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho.

2/24/2020 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Aerie reported mixed results for the fourth quarter of 2019, as the loss came in wider than expected, while sales surpassed expectations. The volumes picked up in the last two months of 2019. Aerie has an impressive portfolio of two ophthalmology drugs — Rhopressa and Rocklatan. Rhopressa is a once-daily formulation for IOP in patients suffering from open-angle glaucoma and ocular hypertension, while Rocklatan is a once-daily, quadruple-action, fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and Xalatan. Aerie also obtained the approval of Rhokiinsa in Europe. Approval in additional geographies will boost sales. Glaucoma is one of the largest segments in the ophthalmic market. While the targeted market represents potential, Aerie faces stiff competition from Lumigan and Vyzulta, among others. Shares have underperformed the industry in the past year.”

2/22/2020 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/21/2020 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $41.00 to $37.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/21/2020 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals had its “average” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock.

2/16/2020 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

2/15/2020 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

2/13/2020 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $48.00 to $45.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AERI traded up $1.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.25. 997,592 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,151,945. Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $10.80 and a 1 year high of $45.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $708.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a current ratio of 4.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.22 and a 200 day moving average of $19.79.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.21). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 285.57% and a negative return on equity of 85.35%. The business had revenue of $24.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.86 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,634,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,095,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,050,000 after acquiring an additional 118,596 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 150,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 47,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 726,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,967,000 after purchasing an additional 266,296 shares during the period.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

