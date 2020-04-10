Aeron Achieves Market Cap of $1.95 Million (ARN)

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARN) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. One Aeron token can now be bought for about $0.0977 or 0.00001418 BTC on popular exchanges including Radar Relay, Binance, Kucoin and IDAX. Aeron has a total market capitalization of $1.95 million and $2.15 million worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Aeron has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 395.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002729 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014548 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $188.50 or 0.02736555 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.96 or 0.00202689 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00053050 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00047075 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000691 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Aeron Token Profile

Aeron was first traded on August 10th, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,988,000 tokens. Aeron’s official message board is medium.com/@aeronaero. Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aeron’s official website is aeron.aero. The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Aeron Token Trading

Aeron can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, Tidex, Kuna, Kucoin, IDEX, Binance, Bit-Z, Mercatox, HitBTC, Coinrail, Gate.io and Radar Relay. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeron should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeron using one of the exchanges listed above.

