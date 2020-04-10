Aeternity Price Tops $0.10 (AE)

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 10th. One Aeternity token can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00001483 BTC on exchanges including Koinex, Tokenomy, Crex24 and Radar Relay. Aeternity has a total market cap of $31.47 million and $7.42 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Aeternity has traded up 3.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000994 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 118.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 31.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000108 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aeternity Profile

AE uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 29th, 2016. Aeternity’s total supply is 352,728,468 tokens and its circulating supply is 306,907,524 tokens. The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aeternity is www.aeternity.com. Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Aeternity Token Trading

Aeternity can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, Crex24, Kyber Network, CoinBene, Gate.io, IDAX, HitBTC, OOOBTC, Binance, DragonEX, FCoin, OTCBTC, Koinex, Radar Relay, Mercatox, OKEx, Liqui, Bithumb, LATOKEN, Tokenomy, BitMart, BigONE, Zebpay and HADAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeternity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aeternity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

