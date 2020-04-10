Aion (AION) Price Hits $0.0665 on Exchanges

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded down 7.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. During the last seven days, Aion has traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar. Aion has a market capitalization of $27.29 million and approximately $3.34 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aion token can now be bought for $0.0665 or 0.00000961 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX, Bancor Network, Koinex and Radar Relay.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 391.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002767 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014430 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $188.85 or 0.02730050 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00202490 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00053461 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00048512 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000706 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion’s genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 410,411,905 tokens. The official website for Aion is aion.network. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Aion

Aion can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Koinex, BitForex, Bancor Network, Liqui, RightBTC, DragonEX, Bilaxy, Kucoin, IDEX, LATOKEN, Ethfinex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Kyber Network and Radar Relay. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

