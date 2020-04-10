Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Stock Holdings Raised by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 28.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 113,496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,139 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $22,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 111.7% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 110.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 48.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group stock opened at $196.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $498.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.82. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a twelve month low of $147.95 and a twelve month high of $231.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $197.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.10.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.41. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The firm had revenue of $161.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $12.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, February 14th. TH Capital boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.55.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.