Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Acquires 169,278 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 369.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 215,056 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 169,278 shares during the period. Oracle makes up 1.2% of Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $10,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,411 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,162,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 180,271 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $9,920,000 after purchasing an additional 32,631 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Oracle by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 50,103 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,710,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Oracle by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 249,129 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $13,710,000 after acquiring an additional 10,591 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.90% of the company’s stock.

ORCL stock traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.18. 15,437,315 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,990,318. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $164.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.35. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $39.71 and a 1-year high of $60.50.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. Oracle had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 64.68%. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 12th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.38%.

In related news, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $12,294,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,420,822.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,750,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 36.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ORCL shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.57.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

