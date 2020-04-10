Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 931.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,182 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,255 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHV. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 220.2% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 4,682 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 354,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,190,000 after purchasing an additional 149,619 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 91,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Viridian Ria LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Viridian Ria LLC now owns 99,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 50.0% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

SHV traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $110.90. 6,619,331 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,035,454. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $110.03 and a twelve month high of $112.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.62.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

