Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 32.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,602 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,010 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $8,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,839,788 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,575,525,000 after buying an additional 1,775,306 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,248,916 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,395,272,000 after buying an additional 444,180 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,271,317 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,218,531,000 after buying an additional 1,139,795 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,539,820 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,721,373,000 after buying an additional 134,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,302,925,000. 79.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UNP. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $201.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $206.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $169.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.59.

In other news, Director William J. Delaney III purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $138.20 per share, with a total value of $2,073,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,406,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $148.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,481,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,242,691. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.85. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $105.08 and a 12-month high of $188.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.07.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.86% and a net margin of 27.27%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.30%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Featured Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.