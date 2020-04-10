Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Buys 21,409 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 78.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,662 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,409 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 80.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GILD traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,658,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,964,352. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.22. The stock has a market cap of $92.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.68. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.89 and a 52 week high of $85.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.01.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.30%.

In related news, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.52, for a total value of $191,881.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,554,348.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Olsen Per Wold sold 20,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $1,399,458.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 119,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,250,606. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,408 shares of company stock valued at $5,284,429. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.26.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

