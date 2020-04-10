Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Grows Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $7,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 21,469.7% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,356,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,376,000 after buying an additional 1,350,232 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,214,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $470,883,000 after purchasing an additional 736,028 shares during the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 118.9% in the 4th quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 114,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,415,000 after purchasing an additional 723,775 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,896,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 465.6% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 372,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,289,000 after purchasing an additional 306,997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $200.86. The company had a trading volume of 65,336,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,865,816. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $164.93 and a one year high of $237.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Invesco QQQ Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

