Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 168,715 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,731 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $8,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLOT. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,884,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,721,000 after purchasing an additional 138,274 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 992,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,591,000 after purchasing an additional 58,156 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 165.4% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 983,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,055,000 after purchasing an additional 612,671 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,559,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 703,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,387,000 after purchasing an additional 40,588 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $49.54. 4,790,568 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.49. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10.

