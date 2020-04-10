Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Has $15.17 Million Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,723 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments comprises approximately 1.8% of Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $15,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $1,343,608,000. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,166,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $534,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447,749 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,670,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,368,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,923 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 308.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,219,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $156,412,000 after purchasing an additional 920,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 12,499.9% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 845,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,626,000 after purchasing an additional 839,241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments stock traded down $2.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $107.69. 5,815,545 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,210,912. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 4.13. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $93.09 and a fifty-two week high of $135.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $109.44 and its 200-day moving average is $121.66.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 34.83% and a return on equity of 56.21%. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. Analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

TXN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $119.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.65.

In related news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 135,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.57, for a total value of $17,221,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,965,106.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bing Xie sold 7,958 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total transaction of $973,502.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,108 shares in the company, valued at $6,619,031.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 661,503 shares of company stock worth $84,059,352 over the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

