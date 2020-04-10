Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Has $5.20 Million Stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,183 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $5,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Paypal by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,120 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paypal by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,265 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paypal by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Paypal by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,245 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Paypal by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,714 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Paypal from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Paypal from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Paypal from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Paypal from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Paypal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.20.

Shares of PYPL traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $105.84. 10,797,044 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,549,299. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $103.66 and a 200-day moving average of $106.97. Paypal Holdings Inc has a one year low of $82.07 and a one year high of $124.45. The firm has a market cap of $123.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.13, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 13.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 5,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total transaction of $732,514.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,501,272.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $2,975,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,566,782.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 242,074 shares of company stock valued at $26,220,554 in the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

