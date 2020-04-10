Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Has $7.47 Million Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 44,773 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 7,894 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $7,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,429,501,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 123,422,389 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $25,332,445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993,741 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,076,233 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,478,206,000 after buying an additional 2,673,200 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Facebook by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,700,441 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,585,263,000 after buying an additional 2,405,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Facebook by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,067,599 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $834,875,000 after buying an additional 1,781,520 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FB. Pivotal Research lowered shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Facebook from $246.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.33.

In related news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $2,139,264.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.28, for a total transaction of $57,792.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,712.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,001 shares of company stock valued at $17,369,567 in the last three months. Company insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

FB traded up $0.91 on Friday, hitting $175.19. 23,020,919 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,133,076. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $224.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $174.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $499.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.06.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. Facebook’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

