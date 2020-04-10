Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Invests $11.20 Million in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 143,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,200,000. Consolidated Edison accounts for approximately 1.3% of Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cadence Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 14,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 60.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ED. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $78.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Guggenheim cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $83.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.72.

Consolidated Edison stock traded up $4.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,111,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,945,157. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.62. The company has a market capitalization of $29.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.27. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.03 and a 1 year high of $95.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 8.02%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were given a $0.765 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.02%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

