Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Invests $8.41 Million in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 145,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,409,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSN. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Noel W. White sold 17,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total transaction of $1,589,997.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TSN stock traded up $2.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,795,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,691,053. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.57 and a 52-week high of $94.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.69.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $10.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.09 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This is a boost from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

TSN has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Cfra raised Tyson Foods to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stephens dropped their target price on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Tyson Foods from $92.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.15.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

