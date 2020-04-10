Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Lowers Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,901 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SDY stock traded up $2.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.13. 1,503,424 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,118,810. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $67.57 and a one year high of $108.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.6687 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Recommended Story: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.