Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Purchases 12,163 Shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 222,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,163 shares during the quarter. American Electric Power makes up 2.1% of Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $17,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 554.1% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AEP traded up $3.01 on Friday, hitting $86.31. 4,003,715 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,923,937. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.95. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 52-week low of $65.14 and a 52-week high of $104.97. The company has a market capitalization of $42.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 12.34%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

AEP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley raised American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. KeyCorp raised American Electric Power from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on American Electric Power from $116.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.75.

In other news, CFO Brian X. Tierney sold 18,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total value of $1,886,088.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,162 shares in the company, valued at $4,586,201.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 69,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total value of $7,038,839.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,522 shares in the company, valued at $17,231,248.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,304 shares of company stock worth $10,899,717 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

