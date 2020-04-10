Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Purchases 4,760 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,760 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up 1.4% of Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $11,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000.

NYSEARCA TIP traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $121.53. The company had a trading volume of 2,370,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,079,345. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $107.37 and a 52 week high of $123.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.19.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

