Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Raises Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 573.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 60,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,368 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $7,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 123.4% during the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 157.2% during the first quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Domani Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 3.8% during the first quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 3.0% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 6,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Harbor Partners LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the first quarter worth $1,275,000. Institutional investors own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on CAT. Bank of America cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Caterpillar from $115.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group upgraded Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.94.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total transaction of $81,181.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar stock traded down $2.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $125.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,752,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,191,144. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.50 and a fifty-two week high of $150.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $70.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.30.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $13.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.85% and a net margin of 11.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Further Reading: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.