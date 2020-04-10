Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Sells 14,015 Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 27.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,015 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC owned 0.06% of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF worth $4,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBB traded up $1.03 on Friday, hitting $113.97. 2,762,801 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,960,182. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $92.15 and a 52 week high of $123.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.0554 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%.

About iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

