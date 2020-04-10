Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Sells 2,204 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lowered its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,176 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,204 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up about 1.8% of Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $14,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2,042.9% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, CXI Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 69.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HD stock traded up $6.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $201.53. The stock had a trading volume of 7,045,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,113,198. Home Depot Inc has a twelve month low of $140.63 and a twelve month high of $247.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $204.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.08.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. The business had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.54%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HD. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $246.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $233.00 to $228.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Cfra upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Home Depot from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.04.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

