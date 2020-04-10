Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Sells 8,577 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 28.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,078 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 8,577 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $1,337,713,000. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $572,319,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,375,470 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,264,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,858 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 21,911.1% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 641,184 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 638,271 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1,438.4% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 611,145 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $143,801,000 after purchasing an additional 571,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

NVDA traded down $4.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $262.95. The stock had a trading volume of 12,991,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,668,278. The company has a market cap of $161.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $254.57 and a 200 day moving average of $228.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a current ratio of 7.67. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $132.60 and a 1 year high of $316.32.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 25.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVDA. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective (up from $240.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $311.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.27.

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.13, for a total value of $1,488,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 165,288 shares in the company, valued at $41,012,911.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.73, for a total value of $50,516.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,638,622.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,829 shares of company stock valued at $34,323,482 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

