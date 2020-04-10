Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Trims Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 140,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 23,205 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $17,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,186,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $240,967,000 after acquiring an additional 37,130 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,942,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $214,076,000 after acquiring an additional 120,694 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,567,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $172,775,000 after acquiring an additional 340,438 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 29,337.4% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,073,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $130,758,000 after buying an additional 1,069,640 shares during the period. Finally, Brouwer & Janachowski LLC grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC now owns 873,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,238,000 after buying an additional 11,298 shares during the period.

IEF traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $120.96. 4,543,632 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,330,219. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.49 and its 200 day moving average is $113.47. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $105.00 and a fifty-two week high of $123.41.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

