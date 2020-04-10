Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC trimmed its position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 24.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,587 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 5,867 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $5,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $725,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,669,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its position in Adobe by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,428 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in Adobe by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 34,946 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,654,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners bought a new stake in Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at $586,000. 85.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Adobe news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 498 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.88, for a total value of $156,312.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,975,582.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Donna Morris sold 25,481 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total value of $8,871,464.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,226,470.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,179 shares of company stock worth $11,296,075 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ADBE shares. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adobe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $327.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Adobe from $355.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Adobe from $345.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $340.44.

Shares of ADBE traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $318.70. 3,277,708 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,693,051. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $327.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $316.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Adobe Inc has a twelve month low of $255.13 and a twelve month high of $386.74. The company has a market capitalization of $152.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.29, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.94.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. Adobe had a return on equity of 33.54% and a net margin of 27.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

