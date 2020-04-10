Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Purchased by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 38.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,166 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $3,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $3,265,410,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $463,695,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Analog Devices by 861,877.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,077,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $128,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,347 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,530,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $300,784,000 after purchasing an additional 749,971 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in Analog Devices by 389.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 836,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $99,451,000 after purchasing an additional 665,902 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on ADI shares. Cfra restated a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $140.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $115.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI traded down $2.61 on Friday, reaching $98.79. 2,751,024 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,422,392. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.49, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.31. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $127.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $100.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bruce R. Evans acquired 2,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $90.32 per share, with a total value of $237,631.92. Also, Director James Champy sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $504,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,541,805. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,686 shares of company stock worth $762,900. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

