Analysts Anticipate Aecom (NYSE:ACM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Analysts predict that Aecom (NYSE:ACM) will post $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Aecom’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the highest is $0.63. Aecom reported earnings per share of $0.69 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aecom will report full-year earnings of $2.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $3.26. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.69 to $3.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Aecom.

Get Aecom alerts:

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $32.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. Aecom had a positive return on equity of 10.22% and a negative net margin of 1.48%. Aecom’s quarterly revenue was up 869.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Aecom from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Aecom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Aecom from $57.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Aecom from $56.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Aecom from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.20.

Shares of Aecom stock traded up $1.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,590,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,023,259. Aecom has a 52-week low of $21.76 and a 52-week high of $52.40. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.90, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in shares of Aecom by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 29,260 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Aecom by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 46,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aecom in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aecom by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,841 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Aecom by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 83,552 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,604,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aecom

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, including the transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, and water markets.

Further Reading: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aecom (ACM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.