Analysts Expect American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) will announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for American Homes 4 Rent’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the highest is $0.30. American Homes 4 Rent posted earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will report full-year earnings of $1.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for American Homes 4 Rent.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $284.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.07 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share.

AMH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zelman & Associates lowered American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Homes 4 Rent currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.90.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Stephanie G. Heim acquired 3,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.68 per share, with a total value of $74,980.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,400,396 shares of company stock valued at $39,272,298 in the last three months. 27.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 97.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 162,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,688,000 after buying an additional 80,314 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,798,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,584,000 after buying an additional 183,056 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,317,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,774,000 after buying an additional 1,006,031 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 109.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 17,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 37,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMH traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.69. The stock had a trading volume of 4,469,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,297,625. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 85.14, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $17.50 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.02%.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

