Analysts Expect Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) will report $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Entegris’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the highest is $0.53. Entegris reported earnings of $0.50 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Entegris will report full-year earnings of $2.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.31. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.67. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Entegris.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $427.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.70 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 24.07% and a net margin of 16.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS.

ENTG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Entegris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Loop Capital restated a “positive” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.25.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTG traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,242,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,242,369. Entegris has a 12-month low of $33.75 and a 12-month high of $59.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

In related news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 12,987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.57, for a total value of $747,661.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,388,742.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENTG. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Entegris by 270.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 150,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after buying an additional 109,678 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Entegris by 93.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,643,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,320,000 after buying an additional 795,790 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Entegris during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Triangle Securities Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Entegris during the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in Entegris by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 11,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

