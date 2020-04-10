Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Cardlytics (CDLX)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Cardlytics (NASDAQ: CDLX):

4/8/2020 – Cardlytics had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $75.00 to $45.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/6/2020 – Cardlytics had its price target lowered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $77.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/4/2020 – Cardlytics was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/27/2020 – Cardlytics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/18/2020 – Cardlytics had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $65.00 to $47.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/18/2020 – Cardlytics was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating.

3/12/2020 – Cardlytics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc.. They now have a $77.00 price target on the stock.

3/9/2020 – Cardlytics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Cardlytics, Inc. is engaged in developing a purchase intelligence platform. The purchase data includes debit, credit and bill pay data from online and in-store transactions. It helps the marketers identify, reach and influence likely buyers at scale, and measure the impact of marketing spends. The Company also operates an advertising channel, Cardlytics Direct. Cardlytics Direct delivers tailored marketing for marketers and financial institutions. Cardlytics, Inc. is based in ATLANTA, United States. “

3/4/2020 – Cardlytics had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $80.00 to $65.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/4/2020 – Cardlytics was downgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $100.00.

3/4/2020 – Cardlytics had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $52.00 to $77.00.

3/3/2020 – Cardlytics was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/3/2020 – Cardlytics was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating.

2/29/2020 – Cardlytics was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/22/2020 – Cardlytics was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

NASDAQ:CDLX traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.68. 1,674,293 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,215,123. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.92. Cardlytics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.14 and a fifty-two week high of $107.50. The firm has a market cap of $997.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.00 and a beta of 2.53.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.14. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 19.49%. The company had revenue of $69.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Cardlytics Inc will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin purchased 47,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.90 per share, with a total value of $1,473,930.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Thomas Evans sold 99,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total transaction of $8,515,914.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,993 shares in the company, valued at $6,479,923.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 787,626 shares of company stock worth $28,636,797 and sold 270,638 shares worth $21,698,030. Corporate insiders own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CDLX. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Cardlytics in the first quarter worth $336,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Cardlytics by 2.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,284,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,327,000 after purchasing an additional 72,847 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Cardlytics by 5.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 246,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,278,000 after purchasing an additional 11,812 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Cardlytics in the third quarter worth $1,024,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Cardlytics by 2.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period.

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

