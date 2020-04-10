Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Godaddy (GDDY)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Godaddy (NYSE: GDDY):

4/6/2020 – Godaddy was upgraded by analysts at Wedbush from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $73.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $80.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

4/3/2020 – Godaddy had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $88.00 to $80.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/3/2020 – Godaddy had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $89.00 to $70.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/3/2020 – Godaddy is now covered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock.

4/1/2020 – Godaddy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock.

3/31/2020 – Godaddy had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $88.00 to $68.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/29/2020 – Godaddy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $71.00 price target on the stock.

3/22/2020 – Godaddy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $62.00 price target on the stock.

3/20/2020 – Godaddy was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/11/2020 – Godaddy is now covered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock.

2/28/2020 – Godaddy was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.

2/18/2020 – Godaddy was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “GoDaddy reported solid fourth-quarter revenues driven by strong product demand and efficient execution. The company continues to ride on personalized products and services, and the technology platform. Growing adoption of its domain products continues to drive top-line growth. Acquisitions, international expansion, robust feature engagements and strength in GoCentral are driving growth of the Hosting and Presence segment. Moreover, increasing subscription of GoCentral remains a major positive. Additionally, growing momentum of Open-Xchange in emerging markets is likely to accelerate revenues within the Business Applications unit. However, the company’s heavy debt burden and rising expenses remain concerns. Notably, the stock has outperformed the industry it belongs to in the past year.”

2/18/2020 – Godaddy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $93.00 price target on the stock.

2/14/2020 – Godaddy had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $91.00 to $88.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/14/2020 – Godaddy had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $85.00 to $89.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:GDDY traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,144,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,445,671. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.02. The company has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.75. Godaddy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $40.25 and a fifty-two week high of $82.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $780.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.03 million. Godaddy had a return on equity of 20.61% and a net margin of 4.58%. Research analysts expect that Godaddy Inc will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Godaddy news, CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. sold 2,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total value of $158,814.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,222,072.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nima Kelly sold 16,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.14, for a total transaction of $1,247,477.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 115,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,791,657.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 129,692 shares of company stock valued at $9,564,882. 12.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Godaddy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Godaddy by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Godaddy by 175.0% in the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Godaddy in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Godaddy by 1,035.3% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

