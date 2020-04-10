ARAW (ARAW) Trading 1.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

ARAW (CURRENCY:ARAW) traded down 19.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. One ARAW token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B, Hotbit and LATOKEN. ARAW has a market cap of $8,481.93 and $8.00 worth of ARAW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ARAW has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00053092 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $332.83 or 0.04834121 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00066770 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00036866 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005640 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014460 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00010128 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003380 BTC.

ARAW Token Profile

ARAW is a token. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2018. ARAW’s total supply is 4,665,366,360 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,993,576,188 tokens. The official website for ARAW is arawtoken.io. ARAW’s official Twitter account is @arawtoken. ARAW’s official message board is medium.com/@TheARAWToken. The Reddit community for ARAW is /r/arawtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ARAW Token Trading

ARAW can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, LATOKEN and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARAW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARAW should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ARAW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

