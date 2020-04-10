Ardor (ARDR) Price Hits $0.0341

Ardor (CURRENCY:ARDR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. Ardor has a total market cap of $34.03 million and $2.13 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ardor has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar. One Ardor coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0341 or 0.00000492 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, HitBTC, LiteBit.eu and Binance.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ardor alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005900 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00008217 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001888 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00001219 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000051 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Ardor Coin Profile

Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 13th, 2016. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ardor is nxtforum.org. The official website for Ardor is www.ardorplatform.org.

Buying and Selling Ardor

Ardor can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, HitBTC, Stocks.Exchange, Bittrex, OKEx, Upbit, Poloniex and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ardor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ardor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.