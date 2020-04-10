Arion Price Reaches $0.0023 (ARION)

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 10th. During the last week, Arion has traded up 23.8% against the U.S. dollar. Arion has a market cap of $28,603.32 and $331.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arion coin can currently be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 391.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002767 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014430 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $188.85 or 0.02730050 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00202490 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00053461 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00048512 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000706 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Arion Coin Profile

Arion’s total supply is 12,185,014 coins. Arion’s official website is arioncoin.com. Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Arion Coin Trading

Arion can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Crex24 and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

