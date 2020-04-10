Ark 1-Day Volume Hits $841,138.00 (ARK)

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. Ark has a market cap of $18.55 million and approximately $841,138.00 worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ark coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00002240 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Livecoin, Cryptomate and Bit-Z. During the last seven days, Ark has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00036570 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000140 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 95.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

About Ark

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Ark’s total supply is 148,673,196 coins and its circulating supply is 120,072,299 coins. Ark’s official website is ark.io. The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ark’s official message board is forum.ark.io.

Ark Coin Trading

Ark can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptomate, Cryptopia, OKEx, Bit-Z, Binance, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, Upbit, COSS and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

