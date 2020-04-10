ATLANT (ATL) Market Cap Achieves $1.04 Million

ATLANT (CURRENCY:ATL) traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. Over the last seven days, ATLANT has traded up 28% against the U.S. dollar. ATLANT has a total market cap of $1.04 million and approximately $123.00 worth of ATLANT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ATLANT token can currently be bought for $0.0191 or 0.00000278 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, Mercatox, HitBTC and YoBit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 378.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002744 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014486 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $188.26 or 0.02734309 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.96 or 0.00202696 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00053267 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00047023 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000692 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000180 BTC.

ATLANT Token Profile

ATLANT’s genesis date was July 29th, 2017. ATLANT’s total supply is 54,175,041 tokens. The official message board for ATLANT is medium.com/@atlantio. ATLANT’s official Twitter account is @atlantio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ATLANT is /r/Atlantio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ATLANT’s official website is atlant.io.

ATLANT Token Trading

ATLANT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, OKEx, HitBTC, Mercatox, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATLANT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATLANT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ATLANT using one of the exchanges listed above.

