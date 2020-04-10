Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) by 70.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Atlas Air Worldwide worth $1,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 20.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 8,427 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 834,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,054,000 after purchasing an additional 16,937 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $551,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 23.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 7,224 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 192.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 99,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 65,679 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AAWW shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlas Air Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Atlas Air Worldwide stock opened at $25.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.98. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.97 and a 52 week high of $51.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $635.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.52.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.87. Atlas Air Worldwide had a negative net margin of 10.70% and a positive return on equity of 6.85%. The company had revenue of $747.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Atlas Air Worldwide news, Director William J. Flynn sold 3,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total value of $69,001.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 116,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,566,519.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William J. Flynn sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total transaction of $496,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 108,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,930.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 34,646 shares of company stock valued at $623,027 and sold 56,748 shares valued at $1,294,732. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

