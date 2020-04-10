B. Riley Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX)

Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) – Stock analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Six Flags Entertainment in a research report issued on Thursday, April 9th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.19 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.11. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $15.50 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.97 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.92 EPS.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.30). Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 12.04% and a negative return on equity of 26.50%. The business had revenue of $261.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Six Flags Entertainment’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SIX. Wedbush dropped their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Six Flags Entertainment to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.55.

NYSE:SIX opened at $16.14 on Friday. Six Flags Entertainment has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $59.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. Six Flags Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.64%.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, Director Arik W. Ruchim bought 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.05 per share, with a total value of $7,815,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,143. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mike Spanos purchased 16,075 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.27 per share, for a total transaction of $502,665.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,203,159.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 1,494,016 shares of company stock worth $41,264,882 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIX. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 171.5% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,554,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,132,000 after buying an additional 981,975 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,091,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 1,034.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 999,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,074,000 after buying an additional 911,100 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,946,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,451,000 after buying an additional 823,603 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,185,000. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

