B. Riley Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM)

Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) – Equities researchers at B. Riley decreased their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Entercom Communications in a report released on Tuesday, April 7th. B. Riley analyst Z. Silver now expects that the company will earn ($0.09) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.02. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $1.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Entercom Communications’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Entercom Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Entercom Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Entercom Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Entercom Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.00.

Shares of ETM stock opened at $0.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $110.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.92. Entercom Communications has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $7.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $414.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.76 million. Entercom Communications had a negative net margin of 28.20% and a positive return on equity of 9.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETM. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Entercom Communications by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,341,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,262 shares during the last quarter. Mcclain Value Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entercom Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $2,243,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Entercom Communications by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 602,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,795,000 after acquiring an additional 233,206 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entercom Communications by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,083,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,027,000 after acquiring an additional 224,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Entercom Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $486,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Entercom Communications news, Chairman Joseph M. Field acquired 29,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.62 per share, with a total value of $47,261.88. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 22,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,981.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Field acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.42 per share, with a total value of $342,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 969,282 shares in the company, valued at $3,314,944.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 516,255 shares of company stock valued at $1,288,330 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.37% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.69%. Entercom Communications’s payout ratio is currently 8.00%.

Entercom Communications Company Profile

Entercom Communications Corp., a media and entertainment company, engages in radio broadcasting business in the United States. 3 The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others. As of February 11, 2019, it had a portfolio of approximately 235 radio stations, digital platforms, and live events.

