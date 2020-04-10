Banano One Day Volume Reaches $2,190.00 (BAN)

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 10th. Over the last seven days, Banano has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. One Banano coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Banano has a market capitalization of $360,713.62 and approximately $2,190.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 389.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002766 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014496 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.97 or 0.02722510 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00202666 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00053388 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00048353 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000707 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Banano Profile

Banano is a coin. Its genesis date was September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 2,898,507,756 coins and its circulating supply is 1,034,489,489 coins. The official message board for Banano is medium.com/banano. Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Banano is banano.cc.

Banano Coin Trading

Banano can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Banano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Banano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

