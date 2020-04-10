Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Campbell Capital Management Inc.

Campbell Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 217,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,080 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises approximately 4.7% of Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 11,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of America by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 14,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in Bank of America by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 40,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp grew its holdings in Bank of America by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 7,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of America by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 51,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.32.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded up $1.41 on Friday, hitting $24.86. The company had a trading volume of 125,257,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,365,976. Bank of America Corp has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $35.72. The stock has a market cap of $216.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

